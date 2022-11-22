Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $210.27 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.45. The company has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

