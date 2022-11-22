Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $232.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day moving average is $194.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

