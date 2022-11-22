Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $391,174,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $232,367,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ferguson by 191.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $83,342,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($156.08) to £125 ($147.81) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.