Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,858,000 after acquiring an additional 344,875 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $288.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

