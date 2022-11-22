Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,218 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after buying an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
