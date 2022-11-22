Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,218 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after buying an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,100 ($24.83) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

