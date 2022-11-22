Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.91-$3.94 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $251.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.29.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.67.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.