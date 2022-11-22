Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Lessened by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

