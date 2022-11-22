Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 67 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $255.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

