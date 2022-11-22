Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 81.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.01. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.78 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

