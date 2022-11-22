Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $962,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

