Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFEB. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 41.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 950,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 277,977 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 399,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 131.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 226,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 128,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.