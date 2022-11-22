O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 771 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after buying an additional 1,319,554 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after buying an additional 1,022,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.94.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

