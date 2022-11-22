O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,787 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,593,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,755,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AON opened at $301.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.60. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

