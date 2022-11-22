O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group Price Performance

About CBRE Group

Shares of CBRE opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

