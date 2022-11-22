O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,290 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG stock opened at $139.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.23.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

