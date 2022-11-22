O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Aflac by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Aflac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 5.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $2,129,547. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

