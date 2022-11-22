O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

