O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $446.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.