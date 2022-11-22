O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $349.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.45 and a 200-day moving average of $290.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $386.86.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.55.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

