Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 478,338 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,338 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $57,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wingstop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 20.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after acquiring an additional 142,698 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

