Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $55.92 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,878 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $55,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $687,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Royal Gold by 11.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $3,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

