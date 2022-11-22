Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 6,948 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Corteva worth $53,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Corteva by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Corteva by 575.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 232,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 197,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Corteva by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 69,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

