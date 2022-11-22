Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 20,792 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.22% of Toll Brothers worth $62,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Stories

