Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 119,366 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1,326.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,366 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,723 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $175.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $460.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

