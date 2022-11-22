Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $496,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 242.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.3 %

NTR opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

