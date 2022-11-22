iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02.

