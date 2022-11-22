Bokf Na Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,151.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,391.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,228.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,236.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,646 shares of company stock worth $25,747,431 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

