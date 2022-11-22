Bokf Na Sells 1,443 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

