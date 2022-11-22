Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 33,137 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.34% of Wintrust Financial worth $16,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,116,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,615,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,429,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

