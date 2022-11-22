Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 5,909 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

VICI opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

