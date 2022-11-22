Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 926,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $134,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Landstar System by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of LSTR opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.18. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
