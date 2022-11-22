Bokf Na Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bokf Na lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

