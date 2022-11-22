Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 66.6% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,491,000 after acquiring an additional 266,353 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 63.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

