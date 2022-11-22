6,488 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

