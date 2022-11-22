iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.26% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $44,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

DSI stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

