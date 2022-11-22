Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of NetApp worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 54.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.6% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 151,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

