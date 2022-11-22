Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Shares of SMTC opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

