Sigma Planning Corp Has $830,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 229,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

