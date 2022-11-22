AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC stock opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

