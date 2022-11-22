Sigma Planning Corp Sells 356 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $347.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

