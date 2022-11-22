Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 188,676 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in onsemi were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Stock Performance

ON opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $77.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

