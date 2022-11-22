Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 30,494 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,494 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

