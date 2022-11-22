Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average of $151.14. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.