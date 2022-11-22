Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.89 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $335.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.10. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $719.56.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

