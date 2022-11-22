FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

HP opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.40%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

