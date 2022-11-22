Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

CDNS stock opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $8,143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $98,143,670.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,889 shares of company stock valued at $32,631,433. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

