Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in eBay by 376.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 340,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 268,843 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 35.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in eBay by 56.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,210 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

