Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

