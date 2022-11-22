Capital One Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for APA in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

APA Stock Down 2.3 %

APA stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. APA has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in APA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in APA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in APA by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

