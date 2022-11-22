Research Analysts Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

APA Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in APA by 66.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in APA by 28.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in APA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in APA by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.